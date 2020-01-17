Product Spotlight: The New Lightcast Media Cloud

The new Lightcast Media Cloud:

Automate upload, management and publishing ofall media to all platforms through programmable workflow presets. The Media Cloud is an award-winning Media Management System, allowing media producers and publishers to manage all live-stream and on-demand media intuitively, from anywhere in the world on any desktop or tablet.

Manage all your web, mobile, and TV apps in one place, create new stunning, native apps for web, mobile and OTT/ConnectedTV platforms, and launch them in the leading app stores.

Use the App Builder to create and extend new web, mobile, and TV apps on Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, AndroidTV, SmartTVs, iOS,

Android Mobile.

Manage and deploy all types of media and metadata for all publishing platforms, apps and players in one place: metadata and images for all media galleries, players, apps and backgrounds, closed-caption files, language-subtitles, and other sidecar files.

Save valuable time and resources by automating your media team’s workflow by using the Media Cloud’s programmable workflow presets.

Set up on-demand channels, sub-channels, series, create live events, ingest linear channels, generate cloud-populated 24/7 channels, create and update navigation structures for all web, mobile, and TV apps dynamically in real-time.

In addition, activate a custom-branded cross-browser web player for your websites, and connect your accounts on the leading social networks and video platforms to your Media Cloud for instant publishing automation of live-streams and on-demand video distribution.

Increase monetization and revenue opportunities through instant setup of subscription products, advertising integration, serving of your own ads and ad-sponsors, and PPV live-streaming events.

Who loves using it:

Our customers in every market love using the Media Cloud, including our customers from broadcast media, education, government, enterprise, sports and not-for-profit. The possibilities are endless and all types of enterprises and organizations can utilize the Media Cloud effectively.

Use-Case Examples:

How City & County Governments, High-Schools, Colleges & Universities are using the Media Cloud:

Streaming of live-events including sports events, festivals,

graduations, conventions, elections

graduations, conventions, elections Streaming of court sessions, elections, conferences and

meetings to public, or to authorized groups only

meetings to public, or to authorized groups only Storing, transcoding and publishing of historic and current

audio and video archives

audio and video archives Promotion of volunteer engagement and political participation

Real-time communication with residents, students, public

Emergency alerts and safety training

Providing an outlet for schools and volunteer media producers

Branding & Marketing to new, future students or residents

Promotion of local businesses and job growth

Multi-screen/multi-device e-learning systems on TVs,

desktop & mobile devices

desktop & mobile devices Providing streaming TV Apps as exciting outlets to media

curriculums, students and volunteer producers

Key Platform Features of the Mediacloud:

OTT App Development

Live Streaming

On-Demand Delivery

Audio & Video Hosting

Intuitive Media Management System

Workflow-Automation Presets

Real-Time TV App & Mobile App Creation

Metadata Management

Real-Time Publishing to all Platforms

Instant Publishing to Social Media

Customizable Web Players

Multi-Platform Subscriber Processing System

Pre/Mid/Post-Roll Ad-Serving

Developer Tools & APIs

DRM & Security

Geo Targeting & Restrictions

24/7 Scheduler & Linear Stream Generator

Cloud Scheduler & Playout System

Central Viewership Analytics

Bitrate-Adaptive Delivery

LIVE-to-VOD CDN-side Event Recording

Global, High-Performance Multi-CDN Delivery

Premium VOD Transcoding into 12 Formats & Bitrates



This article is sponsored by Lightcast. $ 4 9 9 - $ 9 9 9 | 4 8 4 - 5 9 3 - 2 2 4 7 | W W W . L I G H T C A S T . C O M / C O N T A C T

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.