Tulix: Executive Predictions 2020

During 2020 we will see the rapid growth in OTT installations globally continue. Consumers will be able to access more unique content tailored to their niche interests, rather than the generic content line-up usually available on major platforms. This is a result of lower barriers to entry in the market, particularly from a technological perspective. Not only is OTT back-end technology is becoming more cost effective to run, advances mean that media groups can now run a virtually unlimited number of channels or VOD assets on their OTT platforms.

Previously technical limitations involving; adding terrestrial or cable channels, integrating the user interface from set-top boxes, and DVR functionality were major limiting factors in being able to provide viewers with better targeted content and more choice.

These changes will also impact CTV advertisement inventory, as increasingly niche content coupled with AI will allow for better targeted ad-experiences. We will also see higher demand for AVOD and Linear-Ad installations as the ad-revenue model starts to compete against subscription OTT models.

Lastly, 4K HDR and 8K live content streaming will continue to grow from both a consumption and availability perspective. The increased demand for low latency 4K HDR and 8K content will see CDN companies collaborating at an unprecedented level to what we have seen before in order to provide a better experience to the end user.

TULIX.COM