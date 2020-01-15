Want to Speak at Streaming Media East? Here's How.

As you may have heard by now, this year Streaming Media East is moving to Boston, but that's not the only change we've made to the show. The sessions at this year's event will be organized into four distinct tracks, making it easier than ever for attendees to find the content that's of interest to them. If you are interested in speaking at Streaming Media East, you can submit a proposal at our call for speakers page until February 3.

The OTT Summit

OTT is the future of television, and we've expanded the former OTT Leadership Summit to offer even more sessions for a deep dive into how broadcasters, cable & satellite operators, MVPDs, vMPVDs, and content rights holders can unlock the value of OTT and TV Everywhere. Because business and technology factors work hand-in-hand to create a successful OTT service, we’ll look at the entire OTT ecosystem to provide a thorough understanding of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. We’ll also unveil fresh OTT research to give you actionable data and help you thrive in this increasingly competitive market. It will point to improvements in content creation, acquisition, and monetization, and reveal coming shifts in consumer viewing habits.

The Video Engineering & Technology Summit

Combining the popular Video Engineering Summit with our technology & how-to track, the Video Engineering & Technology Summit is for CTOs, engineers, and developers who want one thing: solutions. The video ecosystem is a fragmented mix of platforms and devices: Learn from the pros how you can eliminate the bottlenecks and deliver results. Expert presenters will offer sessions on encoding and transcoding, packaging and delivery, player and UI development, and formats, protocols, and standards. If you’re looking for deep dives into HEVC, VP9, AV1, VVC, EVC, LCEVC, DASH, CMAF, WebRTC, video optimization, QoS/QoE, or live streaming challenges, you’ve come to the right place. This is the place to go under the hood and learn real skills and improvements you can put in place as soon as you’re back in the office, and our expert speakers will help you take your video to the next level.

The Esports & Sports Streaming Summit

Nowhere is streaming having a bigger impact than on live sports. It's not just how we watch, it's what we watch. Esports were born online, and for generations of young people they're the only sports they know. It's inclusive, interactive, multi-platform, and always live. Traditional sports are running to keep pace with this upstart, experimenting with multiplatform distribution, VR and AR, digital enhancements, and online gambling. They're also placing bets by starting or acquiring their own esports leagues. Publishers see the changes coming, and are adapting to support both groups, because it’s all just sports nowadays. This incredibly addicting, highly charged, constantly evolving world needs a conference that can keep up with—and even anticipate—the changes ahead. The Esports & Sports Summit is that event.

The Enterprise & Education Video Summit

It's not all about OTT. Streaming video is the bedrock of corporate communications and training, the world of education and academia is an increasingly virtual one, and video is crucial to the future of nonprofits and government agencies as well. This summit is for CTOs, IT architects, digital media specialists, enterprise video specialists—anyone who is responsible for the video strategies both behind and beyond the firewall. Come learn the latest developments in webcasting, video management, delivery, analytics, and user-generated video for corporate communications, training, collaboration, digital signage, and more.

You'll find sample topic suggestions at the call for speakers page, but we're completely open to your pitches. If you have questions about speaking, please contact me at erics@streamingmedia.com. If you have questions about sponsoring the event, please contact Joel Unickow at joel@streamingmedia.com or (250) 933-1111.

