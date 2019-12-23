Take Our Streaming Monetization Survey

Money is probably on the minds of many readers, especially during these last-minute gift-shopping days. In fact, a familiar refrain for a few of you might be "How do we pay for all of this?"

That's the same question that our newest Streaming Media survey, launched today, asks our readers to answer. In this case, though, it's not about paying for gifts but rather how content owners cover the cost of streaming their valuable content to viewers or, better yet, turn a profit.

The topic of monetizing content has been a crucial one since the dawn of streaming more than two decades ago. Indeed, based on the responses to our recent State of Streaming survey, a report from which we'll release in early 2020, there are strong opinions about the topic. Respondents to that survey mentioned what they considered the right and wrong ways to monetize content, and this newest survey is designed to let you tell us in more detail about the best practices you've found to monetize your key content.

The sixteen-question monetization survey asks respondents to draw from their expertise to provide insight into the various forms of content monetization—from the traditional approaches, like advertising and subscriptions, to a few more novel approaches—as ways to recover production and delivery costs.

The survey also requests feedback on various ad decisioning systems, as well as insight into the use of technologies like server-side ad insertion (SSAI).

If your organization does not currently monetize its content, we'd particularly like your feedback as to why, and whether or not there are specific scenarios in which your organization might consider future monetization.

Regardless of your level of expertise in monetization, all respondents that complete the survey are eligible to join a drawing for an Amazon Echo Show by providing their email address. All respondents who provide an email address will receive a copy of the survey results before they are released publicly in spring 2020.

The survey, found at https://www.research.net/r/monetizingmedia2019, will be open until January 21, 2020. But if you're sitting around the office this week and are done cybershopping for the last of your holiday gifts, why not take the survey today?

