P2P and Enterprise Streaming

Stephen Condon: The original company doing peering was Kontiki. There were others that emerged that got bought by Akamai, but they haven't really they bought those companies but really haven't rolled out services for enterprise streaming. Hive came along. And there are others coming out. There's Peer5 out there that does enterprise streaming there's Strive that does an enterprise peer-to-peer streaming product as well, which is a newer smaller company. But basically they're all the same approach, but the big development in peering has been moving away from installed software which adds complexity to an enterprise deployment When you've gotta update the operating system changes or whatever else and IT guys don't like installing software

Dan Houze: So when you're saying software, you're talking about in each individual client?

Stephen Condon: Yeah, each individual.

Dan Houze: So each would have to be built into their distro?

Stephen Condon: On each individual device.

Alex Lindsay: Which is the standard configuration. Something like Kontiki, you know, a collective.

Stephen Condon: But what's happened in the past 12 months or past two years is that WebRTC has become more mature. Players such as Hive and Kontiki I think just recently announced that they have WebRTC versions of their product which augments their installed agents which extends your reach to mobile devices for peering and WebITC will be supported by the new Microsoft Edge Browser It's already supported by Chrome and so this support means that you don't have to install software on the end devices. It comes as a line of code in the browser that utilizes the WebRTC protocol to enable peering. So there's no end user device maintenance required it's just a line of code and a player, effectively. So it makes enterprise streaming very lightweight and easier to do as WebRTC extends to devices. Now there are some advantages to having installed agents in terms of the control that you have over where things appear from but for a lot of companies WebRTC is a good enough solution.

Dan Swiney: Yeah, five, six years ago when it first started, LinkedIn I was the first tasked with how to figure out how to solve this particular problem. And that was relatively early days of peering. There were a lot of options out there. We ended up going Kontiki which is now a collective but it took months of security checks and we happened to be part of the same group that is IT. But IT is not usually keen on peering. They start thinking about BitTorrent and all kinds of things, so it puts them off so it's not an insignificant thing to change that. That rollout ability to be able to do it in the browser that can be a big blocker for corporations. Between that and if you already struggle with network access and throughput and then asking an IT team to go through it and make sure the user's installing all the imaging on all the different computers.

