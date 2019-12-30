Global vs. Local Strategy in Live Sports Streaming

Kiran Paranjpe: As you think about distribution, staying fan-first we're recognizing that you're all global, you all have global reach, but you might approach markets differently, either because of relationships you have in those markets or because you feel like the experience is actually meant to be different for different regional fans. How do you think about that sort of global strategy versus a regional strategy, and be very curious, understand where you think the real difference is for each of your sports and your products are most prevalent? Jared, do you wanna start?

Jared Smith: Sure, yeah. It's an interesting time where there's a lot of choices on how to distribute content and so we spend a lot of time looking at it both from either the market or the channel's perspective and saying what content do we think will work well in that particular market or channel. And then we also look at it from the other side where we reproduce every time we produce content, we say what's the best way to distribute this content or some form of this content.

And so I think that we've done a good job of getting global reach and I think there's more we can do in localizing that experience in particular markets. That's the big push for us and we have people on the ground in our key markets to get a sense of what works well there and what doesn't. So then we can tailor our strategy to that and we think that's gonna be a big growth avenue for us in the near future.

Rich Robinson: Yeah, similar challenges. Brazil is one of our largest markets. The programmatic space there is decent. It's not as robust and mature as it is here in the States. So that creates some nuance in the way that we look at the opportunities down there from an advertiser perspective. That shapes the nature of our relationship with our broadcast partners in each of the different markets.

I represent a bias in that I manage the direct channel so I always run on the assumption that our core fans on our own platform are gonna represent the biggest opportunity for us to tell a good story. And to that I try to treat the broadcast team as our user as well and try to provide as much value as we can to them by leveraging that core audience on our platform.

If that leads to the broadcast being distributed via a linear partner in a territory that is more nuanced, we just see that as a valued added to them and see it as an opportunity to potentially even present ways in which they can participate in that interactivity or data sharing as part of that larger deal in those markets. But at the same times it's always changing so every time renewals come up, we're revising the strategy and kind of redrawing the map.

Brendan Reiley: I'm an ad guy so I'm not gonna act up here like I know what are global distributions policy is and things like that, but I can tell you that NASCAR.com and our direct owner properties are generally U.S.-based audiences. But one thing we did announce from a distribution perspective, we announced recently that we have a partnership with NBC Sports for NBC Sports gold track pass. So we're gonna be offering NASCAR cup qualifying and practices along with our Grassroots series, K&N, Whelen, and a few others, so really hard-nose racing, that I think our larger audience is gonna be able to see and when it comes to adding IMSA content, especially through NBC Sports, I think it's really gonna help grow our global audience.

