Streaming Media East Is Shipping Up to Boston
Streaming Media East will kick off the new decade with a new location. We'll be holding the 2020 conference at the Westin Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay on June 2-3, with pre-conference workshops on Monday, June 1.
We're thrilled to be moving the event to a city that's not only one of the most historic in the United States but features one of the most exciting tech scenes in the country. In addition to being the city where both the content delivery network and the online video platform were born, Boston is the home of a number of startups carving out the cutting edge of streaming technology.
Back Bay is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Boston. It's a great location for establishing new partnerships and building on existing relationships, and Streaming Media East 2020 will feature an expanded emphasis on special networking events to give you more opportunities than ever to make connections and grow your business. We'll be announcing more details soon, including special super early-bird rates, so sign up for our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter to make sure you get all the news as soon as it's announced.
As always, the heart of Streaming Media East is our lineup of great speakers. We'll be posting our call for speakers soon, but if you're interested in speaking or have any questions about the event, you can email me anytime at erics@streamingmedia.com. I hope to see you in Boston!
Related Articles
Tim Siglin of Streaming Media and Help Me! Stream hits the high points of two days of interviews and industry trends from Streaming Media East 2019.
28 May 2019
In the post-cable era, where does a youth-oriented news company go to connect with an audience? Wherever those viewers already are, says Cheddar.
08 May 2019
The future of television is here, Hulu declared. To help it scale up from 28 million subscribers today to 60 million in the future, the company is focusing on three key areas.
07 May 2019