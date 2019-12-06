Streaming Media East Is Shipping Up to Boston

Streaming Media East will kick off the new decade with a new location. We'll be holding the 2020 conference at the Westin Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay on June 2-3, with pre-conference workshops on Monday, June 1.

We're thrilled to be moving the event to a city that's not only one of the most historic in the United States but features one of the most exciting tech scenes in the country. In addition to being the city where both the content delivery network and the online video platform were born, Boston is the home of a number of startups carving out the cutting edge of streaming technology.

Back Bay is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Boston. It's a great location for establishing new partnerships and building on existing relationships, and Streaming Media East 2020 will feature an expanded emphasis on special networking events to give you more opportunities than ever to make connections and grow your business. We'll be announcing more details soon, including special super early-bird rates, so sign up for our Streaming Media Xtra newsletter to make sure you get all the news as soon as it's announced.

As always, the heart of Streaming Media East is our lineup of great speakers. We'll be posting our call for speakers soon, but if you're interested in speaking or have any questions about the event, you can email me anytime at erics@streamingmedia.com. I hope to see you in Boston!

