Will Disney Change the Global Dynamics of OTT?

Erick Opeka: What we're seeing is the first credible scale player to compete with Netflix entering the market. I think... Disney is clearly one of the best in the industry at monetizing internationally. They have massive theme park presence internationally. Their films make the majority of their revenue, in box office outside of North America today. So, I think, and there's a massive fan base. So, I think it's, without a doubt, they will be incredibly successful internationally.

Where I think international, and this is, I wouldn't call it a headwind, but I would call it a challenge, is local markets. Consumers have local market preferences. Not everybody fits into a four-quadrant, you know, marketing universe. Local markets have local tastes. They have local celebrities. They have cultures that are just not going to be available on scale global footprint services.

So, I think, if you start to look at a global, look at these services from a global perspective, there is always going to be strong competition from local market entrants who know the customer and consumer in those territories better than others outside the country. And we're seeing that sort of dynamic play out in places like the Middle East, where you have services that are endemic to that market, that are catering to those tastes, creating services that are sub and dubbing Western content.

You take a look at China, for example. China is a great example of a market where domestic tastes, while they love foreign content, the majority of the hours consumed are off of locally produced, locally either televised or directed digital series. So, I think that's a dynamic that can't be forgotten. You can't just create content ubiquitously for a global audience and expect to capture everybody with it.

