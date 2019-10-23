-->
Roku Buys Video Ad Demand-Side Platform Dataxu for $150M

Article Featured Image

Roku announced yesterday that it is acquiring demand-side platform Dataxu for $150 million in cash and stock. The deal should close in the fourth quarter of this year.

News 2Advertising has grown in importance to Roku, which has launched free ad-supported news and entertainment viewing options in recent years to entice advertisers looking for cord-cutters. This deal will extend its reach, letting it sell video ads on more platforms. Dataxu lets marketers plan their targeted video ad campaigns across TV, OTT, desktop, and mobile, then use programmatic buys to reach desired viewers at competitive rates.

For players in the industry, having seen AT&T's Xandr pick up Clypd a few days ago, consolidation comes as no surprise.

“The industry is growing and evolving at a rapid pace to accommodate the new wave of advanced TV advertising, and to meet the increase in demand there has been a significant uptick in strategic acquisitions,” says Aman Sareen, CEO of local advertising company ZypMedia. “The saying ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’ has never been more true, and we believe that the entire advanced TV ecosystem—from demand-side-platforms to inventory owners to emerging OTT platforms—will continue to develop strategic partnerships and consolidate to reach streaming and OTT audiences that are shifting from traditional TV.”

