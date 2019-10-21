Apple, Amazon Fire TV, and Google Anchor Streaming Media West '19

We're less than a month away from Streaming Media West, which this year moves to the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles. The venue may have changed—and yeah, we'll miss the beach, too—but our list of speakers is as impressive as ever.

The show kicks off on Tuesday, November 19, with a fireside chat with Sandeep Gupta, vice president of Fire TV and Devices at Amazon. The company just introduced a new version of its Fire TV Cube, which is sort of a set-top box on steroids: Besides serving as a set-top box, it can control your home theater and Alexa-enabled smart home devices. This new Cube processes some commands locally rather than routing them to the cloud first, so it's twice as fast as its predecessor. I'll be talking to Gupta about the latest Amazon Fire devices, as well as the future of voice control in OTT and beyond.

Prior to the Wednesday keynote, we'll be presenting the 2019 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards (there's still time to vote if you haven't yet!) before handing over the stage to Kiran Piranjpe, head of sports and entertainment/global partnerships for Google. Paranjpe will lead an all-star panel discussion featuring NASCAR's Brendan Riley, WWE's Jared Smith, and World Surf League's Rich Robinson, who will all discuss the next generation of sports streaming. This wide-ranging conversation will cover topics like streaming tech, sports distribution, revenue models, and marketing direct-to-consumer services. It's the perfect complement to our inaugural Esports and Sports Streaming Summit, which will include speakers from the L.A. Clippers, San Francisco Giants, Twitch, and DAZN.

We'll wrap things up on Wednesday with a closing session from Apple's Roger Pantos, who co-authored the HLS spec and is responsible for all the HLS clients on iOS, macOS, and tvOS. He'll be talking about the latest developments in Low-Latency HTTP Live Streaming, which caused quite a stir at this year's IBC show. Here's a rare opportunity to take your HLS questions right to the source, so don't miss it.

The rest of the Streaming Media West speaker lineup features the usual mix of luminaries from both the tech and business side of some of the industry's leading companies, including Disney, ABC, Amazon, Dish, Microsoft, Blizzard, Sony, Fandango, Fox Sports, Android TV, Warner Media, LinkedIn, and more. Register by this Friday, October 25, to take advantage of the early bird discount, and use the discount code ESR100 for another $100 off a full conference pass or a free showcase-only pass.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles