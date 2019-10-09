Amazon Brings Unlimited Kids' Video, Book, Game Service to Canada

Call it "baby's first streaming service": Amazon is bringing its subscription offering for 3- to 12-year-olds that combines video, books, and games, to Canada. Called Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, it goes for $3.99 per month for Prime members and $5.99 per month for everyone else (all prices Canadian). Amazon offers a one-month free trial.

For the price, children get thousands of books, learning apps, videos, and games. One account is good for four children, each of whom gets their own profile.

Don't look for this on Roku, because the service is only available through Amazon Fire tablets. Anyone buying a new Fire 7 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, or Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will get one year of service for free. Each Kids Edition tablet comes with a protective case in pink or blue.

Parents can control how their kids use the service and create educational goals by using the Parent Dashboard. They can set time limits, view daily progress reports, and enforce bedtime.

The service includes premium content with titles from Disney, Transformers, and National Geographic, as well as the full Harry Potter series.

"Over 10 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service globally, and we're excited to bring it to Canada for the very first time," says Kurt Beidler, director of kids and family at Amazon.

