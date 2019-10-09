-->
Join Us at Streaming Media West 2019 in Los Angeles This November. Early Bird Pricing Available Now. Register Today!

Amazon Brings Unlimited Kids' Video, Book, Game Service to Canada

Article Featured Image

Call it "baby's first streaming service": Amazon is bringing its subscription offering for 3- to 12-year-olds that combines video, books, and games, to Canada. Called Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, it goes for $3.99 per month for Prime members and $5.99 per month for everyone else (all prices Canadian). Amazon offers a one-month free trial.

News 2For the price, children get thousands of books, learning apps, videos, and games. One account is good for four children, each of whom gets their own profile.

Don't look for this on Roku, because the service is only available through Amazon Fire tablets. Anyone buying a new Fire 7 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, or Fire HD 10 Kids Edition will get one year of service for free. Each Kids Edition tablet comes with a protective case in pink or blue.

Parents can control how their kids use the service and create educational goals by using the Parent Dashboard. They can set time limits, view daily progress reports, and enforce bedtime.

The service includes premium content with titles from Disney, Transformers, and National Geographic, as well as the full Harry Potter series.

"Over 10 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service globally, and we're excited to bring it to Canada for the very first time," says Kurt Beidler, director of kids and family at Amazon.

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Roku Launches Channel for Kids, Partners With Lionsgate, Mattel

Set-top box and connected TV platform Roku continues to expand its free ad-supported viewing options with the debut of the Kids and Family channel.

19 Aug 2019

Amazon Rebrands Freedive as IMDb TV, Plans European Rollout

The ad-supported service will still be free, and new deals with Warner, Sony, and MGM are helping bolster its catalog with more recent blockbusters and catalog titles.

19 Jun 2019

PBS Kids Intros Streaming Video Stick With an Offline Option

It's shaped like a race car and it comes with a kid-friendly remote. How cute is that? It also doesn't need Wi-Fi to entertain young viewers.

10 May 2017

What the Kids Are Watching: The World of Tween Live Streaming

Personality-driven live streaming apps have become a huge trend for tweens and teens, but people over 30 don't know anything about them.

14 Jan 2017
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research