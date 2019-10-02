Half of Video Ads Now Streamed to Connected TVs: Extreme Reach

The industry has reached an important milestone, notes creative asset management company Extreme Reach: 50% of all video ad impressions are now served to connected TVs. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter that CTV's share of impressions has increased, while mobile's share has declined over the same period. The share of ad impressions shows on desktop computers and tablet devices has also declined.

Once again, the percentage of video views served by premium publishers has grown. Extreme Reach found that 83% of video ads were served by premium publishers, compared to 17% by media aggregators. That's up from 82% one quarter ago and 63% one year ago.

This movement by advertisers reflects both viewers' desire to watch premium entertainment on the biggest screen in the house, and advertisers' desire to buy time on brand-safe content.

"OTT ad revenue grew 73% between 2017 and 2018 and is projected to spike an additional 25% this year," the report says. "In dollars, this translates into a doubling of ad revenue between 2017 and 2018 from $1.2 to $2.6 billion."

These stats reflect the ads served by the video ad server in AdBridge, Extreme Reach's creative asset management platform. For more, download the full Q2 2019 Video Benchmarks Report for free (registration required).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles