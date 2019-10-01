-->
TiVo Eyes Cord-Cutters With Hardware and Streaming Service

Article Featured Image

DVR pioneer TiVo announced new set-top boxes and an ad-supported streaming service today, and both show the company paying attention to the growing number of cord-cutters.

News 1The new DVR is called the TiVo Edge, and the company offers versions for pay TV customers and antenna users. Both let customers watch live shows, record favorites, and connect to streaming services, and both support 4K video, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. Both include a button for skipping some commercial breaks, and can search and record programs across all viewing platforms.

The pay TV version of the TiVo Edge has a 2 TB hard drive and 6 tuners; it sells for $399 with required service going for $14.99 per month, $149.99 per year, or $549.99 for the device's lifetime. The antenna version includes a 2 TB hard drive and 4 tuners; it sells for $349.99 with required service going for $6.99 per month, $69.99 per year, or $249.99 for the device's lifetime.

In a few weeks, TiVo owners will be able to watch free ad-supported programs on TiVo+, the company's new streaming channel. It will include content from Xumo, Jukin Media, and others. It sounds similar to what Roku offers on the Roku Channel, although Roku offers live options from higher-profile networks.

Two weeks ago, news broke that TiVo will show ads before all recorded shows and movies, even for customers with lifetime subscription plans. In its defense, the company says the new ads are skippable.

