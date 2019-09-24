Vidyard Introduces Free Plan for Limited Business Hosting

Business video platform Vidyard introduces no- and low-cost Free and Pro plans today, designed to ease businesses into using online video without making a large financial commitment. The Free plan lets members embed up to 5 videos on their site, create video playlists, and track their views. Hosted videos carry Vidyard branding, however. The Pro plan ($19 per month) adds the ability to embed up to 20 videos on a site, create a customized and branded video sharing page, and download hosted videos. This option removes Vidyard branding and adds email support.

This is the first time Vidyard has offered a free video hosting option. By doing so, it hopes to compete against larger and better-known consumer-oriented hosting platforms.

"There should be no barrier to entry when it comes to businesses of any size creating, hosting, and sharing amazing video content and personalized video messages,” says Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard. “With today’s release, we’re making it easy and free for any business to create and share videos without the drawbacks of consumer-oriented hosting services like YouTube and Vimeo.”

The advantage of going with a dedicated business solution, Vidyard notes, is that company videos show without ads or links to videos from other sources. If customers like what they see, higher-priced plans add the ability to generate leads, perform A/B testing, and insert calls-to-action.

