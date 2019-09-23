▼ Scroll to Site ▼
Join Us at Streaming Media West 2019 in Los Angeles This November. Early Bird Pricing Available Now. Register Today!

Vimeo Creates a Job Marketplace to Help Companies Tap Top Talent

Article Featured Image

Many creative video professionals host their work on Vimeo, and now the site will help companies and brands tap into that talent. Vimeo announced today it's launching a marketplace to connect projects with pros, and it doesn't want a cut of the proceeds.

News 2Companies looking to have a video created can post their project requirements to the marketplace or sift through portfolios. Vimeo has listings from filmmakers, editors, videographers, animators, and others. Freelance talent can look through listings to find a paying gig. When they find something, they'll be able to keep all the money since Vimeo doesn’t ask for a cut and isn't part of the financial transactions in any way.

Why create a new online job board when plenty exist already? "We don't see them working for our users," says Vimeo CTO and CPO Mark Kornflit. "We know that right now 80% of our users use word-of-mouth to find someone to help them create their videos. And our surveys show us that millions of video and creative professionals in our community are open to being hired for work. It just made sense for us to make this market more efficient by helping connect both sides, and ultimately bring us closer to our goal of helping every business succeed with video."

Vimeo's creative community includes over 30,000 video experts, so that's a lot of talent to tap. To get in on the hiring, paid Vimeo members need to mark their accounts as "available for hire." The marketplace is available in seven languages.

For businesses looking to hire Vimeo talent, Kornflit advises being clear and explicit about campaign goals. "This will help you better define what you need from a pro, and ultimately make the process more seamless."

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Indie Darling Vimeo Goes Corporate, Introduces Vimeo Enterprise

Large organizations can create sites exclusively for internal teams or selected customers, and hold live events for audiences of any size.

01 Aug 2019

Vimeo Announces Support for AV1 Codec, Starts With Staff Picks

Today, Vimeo announced that it now supports the AV1 codec, which it believes will let it deliver videos with a low bitrate and high visual quality.

13 Jun 2019

Vimeo Buys Video Creation Company Magisto for an Undisclosed Sum

Using Magisto's AI-powered video editing tools, Vimeo aims to help small businesses turn out professional-looking videos for less time and money.

15 Apr 2019

Say Yes to New Ideas: Vimeo Shows How to Grow Creativity

Vimeo Stock, the company's new film stock library, was created after a producer spotted a need and the CEO took a chance on a passion project.

11 Feb 2019
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research