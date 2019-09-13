Sony Intros the PXW-FX9 Camera for Control and Creativity

Sony followed up its successful PXW-FS7 professional video camera at IBC today with the PXW-FX9, a shoulder mounted model that blends cinema quality, auto functionality, and ease of use. Sony's aim was to merge the best of the FS7 with its 6K Venice series and Alpha a7 series.

The FX9 offers a 6K full-frame Exmore R CMOS sensor, but it records in 4K. That extra data is for oversampling to create especially rich results. The Exmor R sensor offers over 15 stops of dynamic range, so operators can spend less time worrying about exposure and highlights. The sensor is back-illuminated so that more light hits the pixels, but the design uses less power.

The camera records up to 30p in full frame, Super 35, and HD, but a scheduled upgrade will increase that to 60p. Those upgrading from the FX7 will appreciate that the FX9 uses the same memory cards.

A selling point to this line is how it combines portability with cinematic results. The FX9 includes image stabilization from a built-in gyroscope, a redesigned neutral density (ND) filter compatible with full-frame capture that's activated by a button (not a dial) for easier use in shoulder-mount operation, and dual base ISOs that produce excellent results in bright or dim conditions. Physical improvements include the one-piece rod/monitor shade combination (changed from two pieces with the FX7) and the redesigned handgrip. White balance, gain, and ISO can now be adjusted from a dial on the camera's body, which is easier to access than the previous menu system.

For more, B&H Photo and Video has posted a detailed first look to YouTube.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles