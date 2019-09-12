Gracenote Creates a Universal ID System for OTT Video Assets

A new system is needed to unify the fractured state of video metadata, and Gracenote thinks it's the organization to create one. The Nielsen-owned company announced its Gracenote Video ID Distribution System today, which creates a unique identifier for each TV episode, movie, short-form video, or piece of related content that's registered. OTT content discovery systems can then rely on that identifier, simplifying the process of searching libraries that include videos from multiple studios and offering better results for viewers.

“For years, the industry has relied on Gracenote to help organize numerous and vast catalogs of popular TV shows and movies,” says Simon Adams, chief product officer for Gracenote. “With the growing popularity of new original programs and short-form video, our global customers face new challenges connecting users to all the content they have to offer.”

Gracenote's Video Database includes catalogs from over 85 countries, so the tool really is meant to be universal. When they register video content, studios and networks also upload their program metadata which Gracenote will review and standardize. With improved discoverability, long-tail content especially becomes easier to surface. However, the goal isn't just helping viewers find the shows or genres that most interest them, but also enabling the next generation of content discovery tools.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles