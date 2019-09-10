Apple TV+ Will Cost $4.99/Month, Offer New Originals Monthly

Apple's product announcement today mostly dealt with new iPhones and Apple Watches, but the company also offered a few details on its upcoming Apple TV+ service. The SVOD will debut on November 1 in over 100 countries and regions for $4.99 after a 7-day trial period. Up to six people in a household can stream from the service.

That's not the only way to get access, as anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV will get one year of Apple TV+ for free. Buyers will have three months to request their free services. Paid service begins immediately after the free service runs out, so buyers will want to mark the end date on their calendars if they don't want to pay for access.

Apple TV+ will offer shows with star power, but not a lot of them. Announced programming includes The Morning Show, a drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell; See, a sci-fi series starring Jason Momoa; Helpsters, a puppet show from the creators of Sesame Street; and the animated Snoopy in Space.

Apple will debut new shows monthly, with some dropping all at once, and others dropping three at the start and then one new episode per week. Reaction to the service appears to be tepid, with some believing Apple isn't offering enough content to justify even this low price tag.

Apple says content can be watched both online and offline through the Apple TV app, so the service must support offline downloading. All content will be ad-free. Besides being available on Apple products, the Apple TV app will be available on some Samsung TVs at launch, as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Sony, and Vizio devices in the future.

Apple did not make any announcements about its Apple TV set-top box today, which was last updated in September 2017. The current fifth generation device lists for $199 and $179, which isn't competitive with streaming devices from other companies.

Photo: The Morning Show

