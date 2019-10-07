How Netflix is Moving Toward Microservices

Sujana Sooreddy: We are moving to microservices for the video, but I wouldn't say we are there yet. Our architecture, most of this is built in-house, but we are not using much of open-source technologies here. But what we do is we build functions, which has, again, containerized, and now this functions gives you this notion of layered development of things. So, we have a platform layer which brings in everything for a media function to learn. And then the media engineers actually work on their media code they have to write. And then we have workflows, where our workflows are more data-driven workflows. So we have an in-house rule engine, which works based on the data that's provided to it. And then, we have on top of it, we are using RPC calls, we are moving out from the REST to the RPC way. Especially for the one problem which we face with our REST was not having the data models. It's like, "Oh, I do not know exactly "what the data model was, it's a free-form JSON." But now with RPC it comes with very strict contracts, interface contracts that you could communicate with. So we're using RPC framework, especially for communication. So, all in all, I would say the, when I say microservice in a media world, it is basically a combination of three competency. You have workflow, you have functions, and then on top of it, to communicate, an RPC layer. So, that's how our architecture is defined.

