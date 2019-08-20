▼ Scroll to Site ▼
Join Us at Streaming Media West 2019 in Los Angeles This November. Early Bird Pricing Available Now. Register Today!

Apple+ Will Reportedly Cost $9.99/Month at November Launch

Article Featured Image

Citing unnamed sources "familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reports that Apple's Apple+ subscription video service will debut by November with a monthly price of $9.99. The service is expected to launch with a small library of content that Apple will grow over several months. Customers will likely be able to sample the service through a free trial.

News 1That unconfirmed news comes one day after Disney said its upcoming service, Disney+, will go for $6.99 per month and launch in November. Disney+ will feature new and existing content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, National Geographic, and 21st Century Fox.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is undecided on whether or not it should release all the episodes of its original series at once, or post them weekly to keep watercooler buzz going. It might split the difference, releasing the first three episodes of a series at one time, then posting the rest weekly.

In related news, the Financial Times reported that Apple is budgeting $6 billion for original content, but without even anonymous attribution. That's grown from the original $1 billion budget, the news site said.

Apple+ will be available in over 150 countries. Apple is increasingly relying on services for its revenue, and projects it will take in $50 billion yearly in service fees by 2020.

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Apple Pitches Revamped Apple TV as One-Stop Content Aggregator

Onboarding Amazon Prime and Hulu's subscriber base to Apple TV alone gives the service the potential to become largest single VOD platform in the U.S., while Apple TV+ will feature shows from Hollywood A-listers like Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

25 Mar 2019

Apple OTT Service Coming to Over 100 Countries in 2019: Report

While a late entrant to the OTT space, Apple has big plans, taking its free service to over 100 countries shortly after launch.

24 Oct 2018

Apple's Latest Video Strategy: Give it Away to Device Owners

An unconfirmed report says Apple's latest video play is to give premium content away through an app, then sell third-party subscriptions.

11 Oct 2018
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research