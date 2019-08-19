Disney+ to Cost $6.99, Debut on All Major Platforms (But One)

There's no Disney magic at Amazon, today. The Walt Disney Company announced its upcoming Disney+ subscription streaming service will debut on Nov. 12 and will cost $6.99 per month. At that time it will be available through Roku, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox. The missing platform is Amazon Fire TV. That could change by the launch date, but at this time Disney has not confirmed support.

The Disney+ service will be available in more than just the United States at that time, as the company announced Canada and the Netherlands will get it on the same day, and Australia and New Zealand will be able to sign up a week later. The company will continue rolling out support for two years, at which time it will be available in most major markets.

Last week, Disney announced it will offer a three service bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month. Disney+ will include new and existing content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, National Geographic, and 21st Century Fox.

Disney is holding its D23 fan expo this week in Anaheim, California, and may well break additional news about Disney+ content, features, or access.

