Amobee Launches Connected TV Data Marketplace for Advertisers
Digital advertising company Amobee announced today the launch of a data marketplace to power connected TV and cross-device advertising. The marketplace lets advertisers target over 60,000 audience segments, getting their messages in front of consumers most likely to be receptive. Amobee says the marketplace can reach 70% of the households in the U.S., and works with both live linear and video on-demand (VOD) TV ads.
Amobee partnered with companies including Oracle Data Cloud, the LiveRamp Data Store, IRI, Inscape, Lotame, Eyeota, and Tru Optik to build the database, which works by mapping personal devices and cookies to anonymous household data. In all, Amobee is working with over 60 data sources. Customers are free to use the provided third-party data, or bring their own first-party data to focus on their likely prospects.
The marketplace includes access to tools, some in-house and some third-party, that measure campaign performance both online and offline, showing how ads improve brand lift, foot traffic to stores, and sales, for example.
“The ability for advertisers to apply the same targeting and attribution solutions across screens has previously been hampered by not being able to target strategic audiences at scale on connected TV," says Aleck Schleider, senior vice president of client and data strategy at Amobee. "By collaborating with our data partners, Amobee is able to change the conversation around connected TV and create an opportunity for advertisers to converge their TV and digital campaigns to realize better targeting and results.”
Related Articles
The holy grail of being able to insert targeted ads into linear broadcast feeds for any spot is almost here, but first agencies need to learn how to work together.
08 Aug 2019
Addressable advertising will be coming to pay TV services in a big way, and Comcast Advertising is leading the charge.
19 Jun 2019
Nielsen isn't just in the TV measurement business, anymore. It's now in ad sales, as well. The company announced that it has purchased Sorenson Media.
21 Feb 2019
Following its purchase of Time Warner, AT&T buys a company that will help it sell and serve ads on its digital video platforms.
25 Jun 2018