Amobee Launches Connected TV Data Marketplace for Advertisers

Digital advertising company Amobee announced today the launch of a data marketplace to power connected TV and cross-device advertising. The marketplace lets advertisers target over 60,000 audience segments, getting their messages in front of consumers most likely to be receptive. Amobee says the marketplace can reach 70% of the households in the U.S., and works with both live linear and video on-demand (VOD) TV ads.

Amobee partnered with companies including Oracle Data Cloud, the LiveRamp Data Store, IRI, Inscape, Lotame, Eyeota, and Tru Optik to build the database, which works by mapping personal devices and cookies to anonymous household data. In all, Amobee is working with over 60 data sources. Customers are free to use the provided third-party data, or bring their own first-party data to focus on their likely prospects.

The marketplace includes access to tools, some in-house and some third-party, that measure campaign performance both online and offline, showing how ads improve brand lift, foot traffic to stores, and sales, for example.

“The ability for advertisers to apply the same targeting and attribution solutions across screens has previously been hampered by not being able to target strategic audiences at scale on connected TV," says Aleck Schleider, senior vice president of client and data strategy at Amobee. "By collaborating with our data partners, Amobee is able to change the conversation around connected TV and create an opportunity for advertisers to converge their TV and digital campaigns to realize better targeting and results.”

