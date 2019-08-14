Mux Takes $20M in Series B Round, Plans New Features, R&D

Mux, a startup that provides video analytics and infrastructure tools, announced that it's taken $20 million in funding in a Series B round. Evolution Media led the round, with participation from Accel and Y Combinator. This brings Mux's total funding to $32 million.

The company plans to use the funding to create new features and ensure it's able to handle increasing demand.

"We'll be using our Series B funding to focus on three product areas," explains Jon Dahl, the company's CEO. "First, we'll be building new features and capabilities in both Mux Data and Mux Video so we can support more use-cases for video streaming. Second, we're growing, and will invest in scaling and performance so we can handle any customer and any event. Third, we'll continue our R&D efforts; we've pioneered the use of [machine learning] in video encoding and will keep working on research where we think it will help us build better software for our customers. Finally, we'll keep supporting the developer community through open source, meetups, and conferences like Demuxed."

Mux started out providing video quality control solutions that were accessible to even smaller companies, but soon expanded with an API platform that makes it easy for developers to add video to their creations. Dahl says it reduces development time from months to hours.

Mux analytics clients include CBS Interactive, PBS, Vimeo, TED, and Udemy.

