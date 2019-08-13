Amazon Web Services (AWS): View From the Top 2019

Whether at home or in the stadium, sports fans today expect deeper insights and more engaging content before, during, and after the game on an increasingly wide variety of mobile devices, apps, and social media. Sports leagues, broadcasters, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers are turning to advanced applications, media workflows, and the rich third-party partner ecosystem in the cloud on AWS to help them innovate faster to meet insatiable consumer demands, and to assure reliable and high-quality experiences.

For example, the Formula One Group (Formula 1), which is moving the vast majority of its infrastructure from on-premises data centers to AWS, uses AWS’s machine learning and data analytics services to power F1 Insights technology used to enhance race strategies, data tracking systems, and digital broadcast. This includes a new Pit Strategy statistic that provides real-time information on the position of Formula 1 teams during close racing scenarios. These stats are delivered direct to race broadcasters via the Formula International Feed to augment commentary and provide greater insight, enabling commentators and on-screen pundits to give viewers added analysis of what is happening in the race. Formula 1 has also selected AWS Elemental Media Services to power its video asset workflows, enhancing the viewing experience for its 500 million-plus fans worldwide.

AWS is now the primary cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence provider of Clippers CourtVision, the live, augmented game-watching platform created by the Los Angeles (L.A.) Clippers and Second Spectrum, the official video tracking technology provider for the NBA. The Clippers and Second Spectrum will use AWS machine learning and data analytics services to advance game analyses and drive new experiences for Clippers CourtVision, which launched to great acclaim at the start of the 2018-19 basketball season and has been billed by experts as the future of sports viewing.

Last fall, the Pac-12 Conference announced that it was going all-in on the world’s leading cloud and selecting AWS as its standard for machine learning and media workloads. Pac-12 leverages industry-leading services from AWS for a wide variety of production uses cases, including its website, mobile applications, and live television networks, to transform the collegiate sports experience for its millions of fans. AWS analytics, machine learning, and digital services enable Pac-12 to innovate and develop new cloud-based solutions that can anticipate and exceed fans’ media and entertainment needs.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

1320 SW Broadway, Suite 400

Portland, OR 97201

USA

aws.amazon.com/media-services

@elementaltech

This article is Sponsored Content

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

Companies and Suppliers Mentioned