On-Demand Viewing Growing Much Faster Than Live, Says Conviva

Across all streaming devices, on-demand video viewing times are growing at a faster rate than live viewing times. That information comes from a new report by Conviva, which presents Q2 2019 data from the streaming platforms that use Conviva's services.

The report sees video on-demand viewing up 155% year-over-year, with an average viewing time of 17.1 minutes per session. Live video grew by 93%, with an average viewing time of 26.4 minutes per session.

Comparing all on-demand and live viewing times as a whole makes the trend more obvious. Streaming viewers spent 66% of their time watching on-demand programming, up from 59% the year before.

Even as the share of live viewing time goes down, the streaming video industry is doing a better job of serving live video. Conviva reports that live streams now have better buffering and video start time metrics than on-demand video. The biggest problem now for live is video start failures: Live streams have start failures 2.6% of the time, while on-demand has start failures 1.5% of the time.

"The hyper focus on getting it right for live streaming resulted in 13.9% less buffering and 25.6% faster start time than on-demand content, with near equal average picture quality," the report says.

For more data, download Conviva's State of the Streaming TV Industry, Q2 2019, for free (registration required).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles