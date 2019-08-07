▼ Scroll to Site ▼
On-Demand Viewing Growing Much Faster Than Live, Says Conviva

Across all streaming devices, on-demand video viewing times are growing at a faster rate than live viewing times. That information comes from a new report by Conviva, which presents Q2 2019 data from the streaming platforms that use Conviva's services.

News 2The report sees video on-demand viewing up 155% year-over-year, with an average viewing time of 17.1 minutes per session. Live video grew by 93%, with an average viewing time of 26.4 minutes per session.

Comparing all on-demand and live viewing times as a whole makes the trend more obvious. Streaming viewers spent 66% of their time watching on-demand programming, up from 59% the year before.

Even as the share of live viewing time goes down, the streaming video industry is doing a better job of serving live video. Conviva reports that live streams now have better buffering and video start time metrics than on-demand video. The biggest problem now for live is video start failures: Live streams have start failures 2.6% of the time, while on-demand has start failures 1.5% of the time.

"The hyper focus on getting it right for live streaming resulted in 13.9% less buffering and 25.6% faster start time than on-demand content, with near equal average picture quality," the report says.

For more data, download Conviva's State of the Streaming TV Industry, Q2 2019, for free (registration required).

