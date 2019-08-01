Indie Darling Vimeo Goes Corporate, Introduces Vimeo Enterprise
Vimeo announced Vimeo Enterprise today, a new platform for business customers. With Vimeo Enterprise, large corporate clients can share live and on-demand video internally or with select customers. The announcement might raise eyebrows, but Vimeo says enterprise is its fastest-growing customer segment and this is a continuation of its attention to the corporate market.
Large organizations have unique video needs, notes Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud. Responding to those needs, Vimeo Enterprise combines ease of use and high-quality video with enterprise-grade offerings.
Those offerings include single sign-on, private workspaces, and embed restrictions. Organizations can use Vimeo Enterprise to create white label sites for teams. They can also measure engagement with user analytics, learning exactly who watched and interacted with content. Vimeo adds in round-the-clock support, uptime guarantees, and exclusive account management. Live events of any size will go off without a hitch, it promises.
"Companies are becoming more global, with most businesses having offices around the world and distributed workforces," says Kathleen Barrett, senior vice president of enterprise at Vimeo. "We know video is the most effective and engaging way for these types of businesses to communicate and connect their team. Vimeo Enterprise provides any large organization with a simple, reliable, and secure solution to use video at work—to connect to their employees in real-time, share updates and training at scale, or market their brand to their customers."
Pricing, the company says, varies by an organization's size and needs. Contact Vimeo for specifics.
Image: With Vimeo Enterprise, organizations can create customizable, private showcase pages for their video content.
Related Articles
Today, Vimeo announced that it now supports the AV1 codec, which it believes will let it deliver videos with a low bitrate and high visual quality.
13 Jun 2019
Using Magisto's AI-powered video editing tools, Vimeo aims to help small businesses turn out professional-looking videos for less time and money.
15 Apr 2019
Vimeo Stock, the company's new film stock library, was created after a producer spotted a need and the CEO took a chance on a passion project.
11 Feb 2019
While their business models are different, one strategy works for both companies. Here's how Vimeo found focus thanks to a stop in Amazon's marketing department.
01 Feb 2019