Longer Instagram Stories Are Stronger Performers Says Conviva
Conviva's third annual analysis of Instagram Stories performance offers best practices for brands trying to maximize their reach and engagement. The study finds a direct correlation between Story length and reach, with longer Stories doing better. Brands looking to increase reach should post Stories that have between 15 and 25 frames, and no fewer than 6.
Stories also perform better when they're posted early in the day. Conviva speculates that this is because there's less competition in the morning, and recommends that brands post their Stories between 9AM and 10AM.
Conviva also recommends that brands keep replies turned on, noting that accounts with replied on have a higher reach rate. In last year's analysis, 70% of surveyed accounts had replies turned off. This year, 66% had replies off.
To create its analysis, Conviva looked at 13,000 Stories from 300 top Instagram accounts in the sports, media, entertainment, or brand verticals. The average completion rate for all the Stories it looked at was 85%, with sports accounts leading in all categories. Users completion rates improved significantly for all Stories, showing that the format's popularity is at a high point.
For more findings, download "Conviva Social Insights: 2019 Instagram Stories Benchmark Study" for free (registration required).
