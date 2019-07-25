▼ Scroll to Site ▼
Join us at Streaming Media West 2019 in Los Angeles this November. Super Early Bird pricing available. Use code SUPERSM today!

Longer Instagram Stories Are Stronger Performers Says Conviva

Article Featured Image

Conviva's third annual analysis of Instagram Stories performance offers best practices for brands trying to maximize their reach and engagement. The study finds a direct correlation between Story length and reach, with longer Stories doing better. Brands looking to increase reach should post Stories that have between 15 and 25 frames, and no fewer than 6.

News 2Stories also perform better when they're posted early in the day. Conviva speculates that this is because there's less competition in the morning, and recommends that brands post their Stories between 9AM and 10AM.

Conviva also recommends that brands keep replies turned on, noting that accounts with replied on have a higher reach rate. In last year's analysis, 70% of surveyed accounts had replies turned off. This year, 66% had replies off.

To create its analysis, Conviva looked at 13,000 Stories from 300 top Instagram accounts in the sports, media, entertainment, or brand verticals. The average completion rate for all the Stories it looked at was 85%, with sports accounts leading in all categories. Users completion rates improved significantly for all Stories, showing that the format's popularity is at a high point.

For more findings, download "Conviva Social Insights: 2019 Instagram Stories Benchmark Study" for free (registration required).

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Instagram Presses Play on New Vertical Video Platform

As more people than ever watch video on Instagram, IGTV gets rid of the one-minute video limit while still constraining creators to the vertical format.

20 Jun 2018

Instagram's Boomerang App Creates One-Second Looping Videos

With no account to sign into and one-button controls, Boomerang is the simplest video app yet. It creates GIF-like videos intended for sharing.

26 Oct 2015

Instagram and Vine: Using Short Video to Sell Products

These two social video platforms haven't just attracted millions of users, they've also attracted brands looking for new ways to engage shoppers.

07 Feb 2014
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research