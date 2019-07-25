Minute.ly Takes $8M in New Funding, Plans Global Expansion

Minute.ly, a Tel Aviv-based company that uses artificial intelligence to optimize videos for brands, announced it has taken $8 million in new investor funding. Ansonia Holdings joined existing investor Gilad Shabtai in participating. Sports marketing company Infront is listed as providing "strategic participation." This brings the company's total funding to $12 million.

Minute.ly will use the funds to expand around the world and continue developing AI-powered video editing and curation tools.

"This investment will enable us to continue to develop and scale our technology—already at the forefront of the online video revolution—helping bring more publishers and content creators into the video age," says Amit Golan, Minute.ly’s CEO and do-founder. “In today’s highly competitive market, Minute.ly gives publishers and content creators the tools they need to make the most of their video inventory, maximize revenue, and cut back on costs,”

Products in Minute.ly's portfolio include Top Videos, which automatically creates a list of a brand's best performing videos; Automated Preview Video, which creates video teasers and has been shown to improve click-through rates by 37%; and Stories, which uses AI to edit longer videos and create video stories that can be shared across platforms.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles