Vobile Group Buys Content Identification Tools From Zefr for $90M

The Vobile Group—a Santa Clara, California-based company that protects and monetizes online video—announced that it is purchasing two software assets from Zefr. For $90, Vobile is taking RightsID and ChannelID, which will let it expand its measurement and monetization abilities, operating at a greater scale. This also lets the company add a subscription revenue stream to its existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue base.

RightsID lets content owners see where their material is being used on major social platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. ChannelID manages official intellectual property (IP) on YouTube.

At the same time, Vobile is expanding its office space by opening a 100-person office in Los Angeles. Doing so lets it better serve new and existing customers, the company says. Vobile targets film studios and TV networks, helping them succeed on social platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. The assets Vobile acquired produced over $40 million in revenue last year.

Vobile searches the web for IP infringement of its clients' properties, helping them reduce revenue loss and monetize on-demand playback. Current Vobile customers include the NFL, YouTube, and Adidas.

"Zefr's core business is our contextual targeting platform, which continues to accelerate," says Rich Raddon, Zefr's co-founder and co-CEO. "We're excited to focus our efforts on this expanding business."

Image: The Vobile Group won an Emmy during the 69th annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards thanks to its innovation in video identification technology. At center is Vobile chairman, executive director, and chief executive officer Yangbin Wang.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles