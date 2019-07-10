Product Spotlight: Matrox Monarch EDGE

Product Use

Online video and over-the-top platforms (OVPs and OTTs) are constantly evolving. Users can stand out by taking advantage of the latest in webcasting innovations supported on desktop, mobile, and Smart TV web-based video players, such as high-frame rate 4K (HFR), 4K 360 VR, and multi-camera selection. Designed to take on today’s engaging live streaming workflows, Matrox® Monarch EDGE provides broadcasters and other video professionals with robust, low-latency, and dynamic H.264 encoding capabilities packaged in a compact, low power, and portable appliance.

The H.264 codec is universally accepted for web contribution and live streaming. Monarch EDGE’s unique implementation keeps data rates exceptionally low while minimizing latency — all without sacrificing quality. Monarch EDGE’s independent encoding operations per input can be configured to stream to a single or multiple destinations. Each operation benefits from a powerful scaling and de-interlacing engine to ensure only pristine images and audio are encoded.

Product Target Markets

Capable of tackling a myriad of workflows, Matrox Monarch EDGE delivers unparalleled, robust encoding power combined with the innumerable applications and universal availability of the H.264 codec. Monarch EDGE’s practical, compact design makes it ideal for installation in a fly-pack, OB van, or with a second Monarch EDGE unit in a 1RU-rack space. Its 4K/multi-HD inputs make Monarch EDGE ideal for any live event covered by multiple camera feeds, such as sporting events and concerts.

As a high-density encoding platform, Monarch EDGE can accept four independent HD inputs and deliver multiple streams per input, making it suitable for central equipment room installations.

Viewers with 4K TVs can benefit from the downscaling capabilities of mainstream OVPs, which leverage Monarch EDGE’s high-frame-

rate encoding power. Likewise, these mainstream OVPs, like YouTube, are now offering multi-camera experiences that are enhanced by Monarch EDGE’s four synchronized inputs. Furthermore, specialty media servers targeting coaching and sports officiating markets can also take advantage of Monarch EDGE’s four synchronized inputs to feed their multi-angle replay and review platforms.

Main Features Four SDI inputs (3 x 3G, 1 x 12G)

DisplayPort preview (single or quad mode)

Professional analog or embedded audio

Genlock output

Dual GigE network connectors

Compact 1RU half-width

Front panel for status and configuration

Low-power

Matrox Monarch EDGE Control Hub

dedicated Windows application

Encoding Technical Specs Powerful High Quality H.264 Encoding Engine

Up to 2160p 50, 59.94 or 60 fps

50ms encoding latency

Encode up to 120 Mbps per stream

Up to level 5.2

Up to High 4:2:2 profile (Hi422P) RTMP/RTMPS/RTSP/SRT/MPEG-2 TS

streaming protocols

streaming protocols AAC-HE or AAC-LC audio up to 256 Kbps

Encoding Density/Workflow Examples*

One (1) 3840 x 2160p @60 fps (encoded as 4:2:0 or 4:2:2) plus one 1080p (4:2:0 8 bit) proxy stream or

Four (4) 1920 x 1080 @60 fps (encoded as 4:2:0 or 4:2:2) plus four 720p30 (4:2:0) proxy stream * There are a number of additional encoding profiles that can be generated per input

