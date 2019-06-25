Nominations are open for the 2019 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards. Submit Yours Now!

Mediaocean and SpotX Partner to Enable Multi-Screen Ad Buys

With the goal of simplifying the video ad-buying process, Mediaocean and SpotX announced a partnership today. Mediaocean creates software that automates ad buying and campaign optimization, while SpotX lets digital publishers sell ads on their premium videos inventory. Under the partnership, Mediaocean customers can add online placements into their campaigns when they make linear TV buys. SpotX joined Mediaocean's Connect Partner Platform, so buyers can select SpotX to create a combined linear and online campaign. They can do this through their existing workflow, so there's nothing to learn or add.

News 1SpotX connects buyers with over 600 premium video publishers available on desktop, mobile, and connected TV. Because brand safety is critical these days, the company notes that all transactions will be reviewed by an in-house team prior to going out.

“One way we help media owners monetize their content is by driving advertisers to their video inventory that runs across our platform," says Kyle Benn, vice president of mid-market, demand facilitation at SpotX. "Now that we're integrated with the primary stewardship software advertisers use to purchase TV, Mediaocean, those brands and agencies will have direct access to the inventory we offer right from the Mediaocean platform."

The integration should bring greater efficiency to how media buyers and owners conduct business, Benn adds.  

