Tru Optik Launches Ad-Targeting Product for Political Advertisers

With the next presidential election campaign already underway, audience intelligence company Tru Optik launched Political Data Cloud, a platform that lets pollical advertisers reach targeted viewers through over-the-top (OTT) video and audio. This offering can target viewers for local, state, or national campaigns using political data (such as party affiliation, voting behavior, and thoughts on political issues), as well as standard demographic, behavioral, and interest data. Tru Optik works with publishers and ad tech platforms to reach over 80 million U.S. homes, the company says.

Tru Optik Political Data Cloud gets its political targeting data from over a dozen data providers connected with the major political parties. The company unveiled the platform earlier today at Cannes Lion.

The company notes that the 2020 election is predicted to be the most expensive in history, with over $10 billion spent on advertising. Targeted online advertising is growing in importance: In 2016, 15% of ad spending went to digital media; in 2020, that figure could double.

At the moment, Political Data Cloud is only available to select testers, but Tru Optik said it will make the platform available to all clients this September. The platform is privacy compliant, says Tru Optik CEO Andre Swanston, and lets advertisers reach receptive viewers with precision and scale.

Tru Optik has created an infographic about streamed political advertising in the 2020 campaign.

