Wibbitz Shows Lightbox, a Customizable Video Editor for Websites

Video-creation platform Wibbitz debuts a new way to create videos today with the launch of Lightbox. This API-driven video editor can be added to any public or internal website or application, letting customers or employees create videos online. Wibbitz customers can modify the tool to their needs by deciding which templates and editing tools they want to make available to their users. Wibbitz provides hundreds of customizable templates, as well as tools including crop, zoom, trim, and text styling. Lightbox accepts videos and images in all major formats. The final length of videos is determined by the templates used to create them.

One company already using Lightbox is TF1 Group, which inserted the video creator into La Box Enterprises, its media buying platform. Using it, advertisers that don't have a media agency can create their own video ads.

Other possible uses for Lightbox include product pages on ecommerce sites, profile pages on dating sites, social media platforms, and content management systems.

"Producing professional video typically requires professional experience, but we've solved this issue by offering designed templates and simplified editing tools powered by automation," says Zohar Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Wibbitz. "Whether they are making a video for their dating app profile or creating a video to help sell something on a consumer marketplace, our Lightbox partners can give their users everything they need to create engaging short-form video."

Lightbox is available starting today. Pricing depends on the number of videos produced.

