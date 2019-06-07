Matrox Adds HLS Support to 4K Video Enterprise Encoder Lineup

Upgrades to Matrox Graphics' 6100 series will let enterprise customers stream HLS video and perhaps save money while doing it. The Montreal-based company announced its Maevex 6100 series of encoders for small and medium-sized enterprise customers (which include the 6120 and 6150 models) will soon support on-device, multi-channel HLS streaming. That means the line can instantly stream adaptive bitrate video that adjusts to both the delivery conditions and the individual device's needs. As a plus, Matrox notes that serving directly from in-house encoders can help organizations save money on cloud transcoding.

The 6100 series already supports RTSP, RTP, MPEG2, TS, RTMP, and SRT, and can be used for LAN, WAN, and online streaming.

Also new is support IPv6 addressing—which lets the 6100 series connect with network infrastructures and devices that are already using the new addressing standard—as is support for fMP4. 6100 devices can output fMP4 to both network and local USB locations at the same time to provide redundancy.

“Matrox Maevex 6100 Series encoders continue to make video capture, streaming, and recording easier and more effective for enterprises of all sizes,” says Ron Berty, business development manager for Matrox. “Organizations are placing a tremendous amount of value on building, sharing, and storing data and content. With these latest updates, Maevex encoders ensure that highly-produced rich-media content is being delivered worldwide at the lowest possible cost."

Software updates that provide HLS, iPv6, and fMP4 functionality will be available in Q3 of this year.

Photo: The Matrox Maevex 6150 Quad 4K Enterprise Encoder

