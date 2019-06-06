Penthera Creates Dynamic Ad Solution for Downloaded Video

Downloaded movies and TV shows won't be ad-free for much longer, if a new offering from Penthera catches on. The mobile video software company recently released Download2Go for AVOD, which allows ad-supported streaming services to insert ads into downloaded content.

The solution keeps ads fresh by inserting new spots into unwatched content every 3 or 4 days. The publisher is free to change that time period if they want ads refreshed more or less often. They'll get data on offline ad views so they know when spots played. Penthera made the solution ad server-agnostic, so operators can connect it to whichever ad servers they prefer.

Penthera hopes the rewards of such a system appeal to publishers. According to Dan Hurwitz, the company's chief revenue officer, users average over one download per month, and the customers of some premium services average over five downloads per month. That could mean millions of dollars every year in extra ad revenue.

“The challenge that AVOD services face is that they must run ads to support downloads, or else risk losing revenue," Hurwitz says. "We’ve solved the challenges related to ad-supported downloads, ensuring that all downloaded content is now fully monetized.”

Download2Go for AVOD is now commercially available, and requires integration with an AVOD server and a tech stack. Clients already testing it have been able to get it up and running in two weeks, Penthera says.

