What Makes a Good QoE Metric?

Zhou Wang: The most difficult thing here is a good quality QoE metric. So you have to have an objective QoE metric that can very accurately predict how humans perceive video quality. It also has to be very flexible, versatile, to be deployed into all these points.

It has to be computed in real time with hopefully low cost, in terms of competition, so that I can receive all this information in real time, and then I can look at the whole picture. So, of course, this is the most difficult problem. And if we look at the traditional method, or the state-of-art, somehow you can see that the state-of-the-art objective video quality metrics.

So, for example, the PSNR, SSIM, multi-skill SSIM, Muvi, and the other methods that are out there, most of these methods are open-source. You can get them-- Can they satisfy us? The problem is, I have to, unfortunately I have to say, "No," because they are lacking certain properties, very important properties.

I hate to say that, because, like SSIM, I was the original author of SSIM and I love it. I spent so much time to show how it works, but now I have to say, in the picture I showed just now, it's not enough. You have to do a lot more on top of that in order to produce something that you can use in the video distribution monitoring solution.

