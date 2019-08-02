Video: How Per-Title Encoding Works

Jan Ozer: Here we have a situation where we have three usage patterns on the left, and three encoding ladders on the right. And up here it's mostly mobile viewing with pretty low bandwidth, and here we see an encoding ladder that's concentrating on the lower rungs. And just to be perfectly clear, they're encoding the same video file three different ways, and so obviously they're doing per-title encoding based upon the complexity of the video, but they're also changing how they construct the encoding ladder based upon the distribution pattern of that video.

Here is mostly PC at relatively high bitrates, here's the different ladder to account for that. And then here's an almost total high-bandwidth ladder where, I can't really read the numbers on this display here, but I guess it's 100% is TV, and what we see in the ladder down here is we're seeing a high concentration, high data rates here, and not a lot of rungs down here. Why create rungs that nobody's going to view?

From my perspective, this is kinda the next big thing, because it really does change fundamentally how you create your encoding ladders. And we're gonna look at the--I put together a theoretical construct to rate the various per-title technologies that I looked at, and when I did that rating, I used this data set to do it.

When I rated per-title technologies last year, if there was an increase of V MAF quality, of say 28 points in a very low rung on the encoding ladder, which is pretty easy to do, right? Because the original rung might be 320x180, but the per-title encoding technology may produce a data rate that matches the low rung, but encode at 640x360 or a higher resolution. In that case, you're going to get a significant boost of VMAF quality. But if only .002% of the people actually view that stream, it's not that big a deal for that technology.

So really, what you want to do when you're analyzing a per-title technology, is to analyze it in the context of how many viewers are watching which rungs in the encoding ladder, and to do that, I utilized this data set.

