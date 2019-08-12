Video: Pros and Cons of Shot-Based Encoding

Learn more about per-title encoding at Streaming Media's next event.

Watch Jan Ozer's complete presentation from Streaming Media East 2019, T103. A Survey of Per-Title Encoding Technologies, in the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Jan Ozer: If you have one easy-to-compress segment, you have a very low bitrate. If the next one is a high motion segment, you can up the bitrate. The viewer is not going to notice any difference in the encoding because it happens at a scene change. Whereas if you--we've all seen a keyframe in the middle of a scene where that was noticeable because either it was a higher-quality frame or the encoding was different--that's something you eliminate with the shot-based encoding.

Netflix's point is that they don't have to use CBR or VBR, they can use QP-based encoding if they want to within a segment because it's just not that important. Okay, so Netflix's statistic, they call this dynamic optimization, and they found significant bitrate reductions. They're saying they're saving 17% bitrate and increasing the VMAF score by 3.7 points. 3.7 points is very significant, particularly in the context of a 17% data rate reduction.

And it's not codec-dependent. We're seeing bandwidth savings here for H.264, VP9, and HEVC, and they're all quite significant, whether you measure them with VMAF or whether you measure them with PSNR. And again, this is a situation where traditional bitrate techniques don't apply. If this makes you nervous, shot-based encoding may not be for you. If you're okay with this, then it's a pretty good technology.

The other issue is, I'm not aware of any third-party vendors offering shot-based technology at this point, so if you want it you're gonna have to make it yourself.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles