Facebook Adds Templates, Fonts, Stickers to Video Creation Kit

For small businesses, creating online video ads is now easier, thanks to improvements Facebook announced to its Video Creation Kit. Introduced in July 2018, the kit lets companies create mobile ads in minutes using their existing images and logos. No video is required.

The kit now includes additional templates so businesses have an easier time choosing one that fits their brand identity or campaign objective. Some templates use a single image but add motion effects to capture the viewer's attention. The number of fonts available has also increased, as the kit now offers 20 more fonts.

With the first version of the kit, businesses had to create their ads in a single session, but now they can save drafts and come back later. They just select Save Draft when they're out of time to store their work in a new Save Drafts folder. For seasonal campaigns, businesses can now enhance their ads with appropriate themes and stickers. So if a business has a back to school or Mother's Day sale coming up, it can dress up the its appropriately.

When they're ready to run their ads, businesses can output them at different aspect ratios so they work on different platforms. Ads will appear customized for each environment—such as stories or feeds—without requiring new images or additional editing.

