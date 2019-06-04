The Call for Speakers Is Open for Streaming Media West 2019

Streaming Media West 2019 will have a lot going for it, but will it have you?

Everything needs a little refreshing now and then, even the venerable Streaming Media conferences, and that's why Streaming Media West 2019 is getting a whole new location. I can't wait to visit the Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites, which is right in the heart of downtown L.A. Sure, I loved our previous venue, but being in L.A. should give the conference a new kind of creativity as we make it easier for people from studios and agencies both large and small to drop in for a day or two.

Streaming Media West needs that talent and getting it starts today: We're opening the call for speakers! If you've got an idea for a presentation please submit a proposal to us. We're looking for how-to sessions, case studies, fireside chats, and experts to weigh-in on round tables.

Streaming Media West is a huge conference made up of several specialized tracks. There's the executive OTT Leadership Summit and the techie Video Engineering Summit. The Live Streaming Summit looks at the challenges of real-time streaming, the how-to track focuses on solutions, and the strategy track offers big-picture visions. The two-day Esports and Sports Streaming Summit is dear to my heart, because I'm organizing it this year. I'm looking for stories and solutions that are so cutting-edge other conferences haven't even heard of them.

If you're interested in presenting or speaking in any way, read our Call for Speakers page for more info. This will give you further details on the kinds of topics we're considering. But feel free to blow us out of the water with something new and unexpected. This conference depends on your knowledge and inspiration.

The Streaming Media conferences have always had the greatest speaker lineups around, and we depend on you to keep that going. Please submit a proposal and join all the action in Los Angeles this November.

Submit a Proposal to the Streaming Media West 2019 Call for Speakers!

