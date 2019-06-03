Video Enhancements Take Center Stage at Apple WWDC Keynote

Apple announced a slew of hardware and software releases today at its Worldwide Developers Conference, with video enhancements showing up multiple times. Here's what video professionals need to know:

iOS 13

iPhone owners will be able to edit their videos right in the Photos app. Thanks to new abilities to crop, rotate, and apply filters, they won't need to open iMovie for basic operations. Also, a new UI in Photos will autoplay videos. No word on whether or not there's a setting to disable autoplay.

iPad OS

Apple's tablet is getting its own operating system, and its version of Photos will include video editing, as well. Both iOS 13 and iPad OS will be available in the fall.

tvOS 13

Apple TV 4K devices get a new home screen that emphasizes discovery and supports full-screen previews. The big news, though, is the multi-user support which lets every member of the family view custom recommendations. Between shows, viewers will enjoy new 4K HDR screen savers, which were filmed by the BBC Natural History Unit and explore the oceans' depths. tvOS 13 will be available this fall.

macOS Catalina

macOS Catalina (version 10.15) will offer separate apps for music, podcasts, and TV, as iTunes is finally being sunset. The Apple TV app (shown above) will include Apple TV channels, custom recommendations, and access to over 100,000 on-demand movies and shows. A feature called Up Next helps viewers keep track of their various series, and they can also use it to resume playback on a different device. Of course, Apple subscription service Apple TV+ will be available on it in when both debut in the fall.

Mac Pro

Video editors, check out the redesigned Mac Pro desktop, paired with an Apple Pro Display XDR. The Mac Pro comes with an accelerator card called Apple Afterburner that the company says can play three 8K ProRes RAW streams or 12 4K ProRes RAW streams at the same time. The Pro Display offers a 32-inch 6K screen. The Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and the Pro Display at $4,999. An optional Pro Stand ($999) rotates the screen for a vertical orientation. All three will be available in the fall.

