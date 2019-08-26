What Is Machine Learning as a Service?

Learn more about machine learning and AI at Streaming Media's next event.

Watch Jun Heider's complete presentation, VES103. Enhancing Media with Machine Learning in 2019, in the Streaming Media Conference Video Portal.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Jun Heider: When I say machine learning, it's a subset of AI. So, when we think of AI, AI is a broader topic, where I'm a robot, okay? But you don't know that because I passed the Turing Test.

AI is all about the machine having human-like traits, all those things. Machine learning is a subset of that. And machine learning is all about "Hey, I have A, and I want outcome B."

The thing to keep in mind with machine learning is it's geared towards those really quick decisions. And there's a very good quote here, from Andrew Ng, who is prominent in the AI space: "If a typical person can do a mental task with less than one second of thought, we can automate it using AI."

So, for instance, if we have a picture, and we want to say "Hey, is there a cat in that picture," that's a good use case. If we have a picture and you wanted to have somebody give a report on their feelings behind it and you know, the quality of the picture, and where they may have seen other pictures, that might not necessarily be a good use case for machine learning.

The final thing I want to touch on is MLaaS, machine learning as a service. The nice thing is, there's a number of vendors out there right now that provide machine learning services so that you don't have to build them from scratch, because data science is a tricky thing, building your own networks is a tricky thing, so if there's something out there that you can leverage, go do it.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles