What Is Machine Learning as a Service?
Jun Heider: When I say machine learning, it's a subset of AI. So, when we think of AI, AI is a broader topic, where I'm a robot, okay? But you don't know that because I passed the Turing Test.
AI is all about the machine having human-like traits, all those things. Machine learning is a subset of that. And machine learning is all about "Hey, I have A, and I want outcome B."
The thing to keep in mind with machine learning is it's geared towards those really quick decisions. And there's a very good quote here, from Andrew Ng, who is prominent in the AI space: "If a typical person can do a mental task with less than one second of thought, we can automate it using AI."
So, for instance, if we have a picture, and we want to say "Hey, is there a cat in that picture," that's a good use case. If we have a picture and you wanted to have somebody give a report on their feelings behind it and you know, the quality of the picture, and where they may have seen other pictures, that might not necessarily be a good use case for machine learning.
The final thing I want to touch on is MLaaS, machine learning as a service. The nice thing is, there's a number of vendors out there right now that provide machine learning services so that you don't have to build them from scratch, because data science is a tricky thing, building your own networks is a tricky thing, so if there's something out there that you can leverage, go do it.
