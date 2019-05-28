Streamlabs Intros Drag-and-Drop Site Builder for Video Streamers

Streamlabs, a company that creates tools for professional video streamers, will introduce Creator Sites, a website builder that ties in with YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Mixer, on Thursday.

Using Creator Sites, video streamers will be able to build a video page that reflects their brand. The tool is drag-and-drop, so no coding is required. They'll get their own web address and email. The idea is to create a central landing page that features the streamer's live video and user chat, as well as content from all their linked social platforms.

Creator Sites' basic toolset will be free to use, and include integrated commerce tools, two themes to choose from, cross-platform analytics, and a responsive design that displays correctly on both desktop and mobile devices. For $149 per year, streamer can subscribe to Streamlabs Prime, which gets them 10 additional website themes (the Dark Mode theme is shown above), the ability to add an additional page to the site, a professional contact form, a custom email address, advanced analytics, full CSS control of the site, and identity and spam protection. Streamlabs will add additional features to the paid plan at some point in the future.

“Live streamers are unique in that their online persona is their brand," says Ali Moiz, CEO of Streamlabs. "Showcasing that becomes complicated when your online presence is spread throughout a dozen different platforms. Creator Sites provides an opportunity for live streamers to unite their online presence and reflect a consistent brand.”

Streamlabs has processed over $400 million of donations for live streamers since 2015.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles