Video Marketers Say Lack of Time, Budget Are Biggest Obstacles

Why aren't video marketers creating more videos? Their biggest obstacles (in order) are a lack of time, budget, personnel, and strategy.

That information comes from a survey of over 100 marketers in 20 different industries conducted by video-creation platform Wibbitz.

Organizations that outsource their video creation to agencies or freelancers average 1 to 2 videos per month, while those with an in-house team get 3 to 10 videos.

The report finds more money is spent on video promotion than on video creation. Those surveyed averaged $1,000 to $10,000 on video creation, but $35,000 to $50,000 on video promotion. Use paid promotion on social channels to boost viewer engagement, the report advises, use organic promotions (free promotion, such as swaps with overlapping brands) to increase conversions, and use Instagram Stories to drive website traffic.

“Video’s ability to increase engagement, conversions, and revenue is now well documented, so businesses can no longer underestimate its significance,” says Zohar Dayan, CEO and co-founder of Wibbitz. “The digital landscape will continue to evolve into a more visual environment where video occupies over 90% of all digital real estate, so businesses that want to maintain a competitive edge must incorporate video into their digital strategy."

For more, download the full report for free (registration required).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles