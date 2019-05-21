Netflix Rules in Customer Satisfaction Survey, Followed By Vue

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) released its annual telecommunications report today, looking at consumer preferences for five areas: pay TV services, ISPs, fixed-line telephone services, video on-demand services, and video streaming services. In the ACSI's terminology, VOD services include FIOS, Dish, DirecTV, and Xfinity, while streaming services include Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. The winner for consumer satisfaction is the streaming services category, which achieved a 76 on the ACSI's 100-point scale. That puts it well ahead of pay TV services which averaged a 62.

Netflix achieved the highest scores of all the video streaming services, getting a 79 (up one point from last year). It's followed by Sony PlayStation Vue (78), the Microsoft Store (77), and Amazon Prime Video (76). Twitch showed the biggest fall, going from a 78 in 2018 to a 75 this year. Sony Crackle had the lowed rating of the surveyed services (68).

“Video streaming once again proves itself to be the best of the telecom industries in customer satisfaction,” says David VanAmburg, managing director at the ACSI. “Traditional telecom providers have tried to step up their game, but they’re not providing original content the way video streaming is, and in part they suffer guilt by association—if customers aren’t satisfied overall with Comcast, they’re probably going to ding Comcast’s on-demand service, too.”

