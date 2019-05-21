Adobe Premiere Rush Now Available for Android Phones and Tablets

Android device owners can now create video projects with Adobe Premiere Rush, the editing platform that launched on iOS in October 2018. Looking to satisfy YouTube creators and others who need to output professional videos quickly, Rush occupies a middle ground between simple app-based tools and pro applications. It includes advanced features such as color correction and customizable motion graphics, and stores work in the cloud so users can start projects on one device and finish on another.

Those new to Premiere Rush can use the starter plan for free, which allows them to create an unlimited number of projects but export only three. Paid plans go for $9.99 per month for individuals, $19.99 per month for teams, and $29.99 per month for enterprise customers. Premiere Rush is also included in multiple Creative Cloud subscriptions. Android users can find it in the Google Play and Samsung Galaxy stores.

The app is supported on Samsung Galaxy S10/10+, S9/9+, Note9, Note8, S10e; Google Pixel 3/3XL, 2/2XL; and OnePlus 6T devices. It requires Android 9.0 (Pie) or later.

Along with the Android launch, Adobe announced it added new motion graphics templates for Premiere Rush users. Adobe previously announced that the ability to speed up or slow down video was the most requested feature during beta testing, and will be added at some point.

