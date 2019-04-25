Hulu, Cheddar, and Netflix to Headline Streaming Media East 2019

We're less than two weeks away from Streaming Media East, the first and still the leading conference covering all things online video, and this year's speaker lineup is one of the strongest we've ever had.

It's hard to believe that Hulu is already 12 years old. It's got 25 million subscribers—that's more than the largest U.S. cable and satellite providers—but it keeps growing and innovating like a startup. Dan Phillips, the company's CTO, will kick off Streaming Media East on Tuesday, May 7, with a keynote called "Building TV for the Next Generation of Viewers," where attendees are sure to get a glimpse into what's coming next for the company.

Three years ago, Cheddar saw an opening for a new financial and tech news network aimed at millennials, and it started broadcasting on Facebook Live. Since then, the company has expanded both its reach—it now broadcasts all day, on all the major live linear streaming services—and its purview—adding politics, sports, and culture to its coverage. On Tuesday, May 8, Cheddar president and COO Eric Harris will talk about "Cheddar's Bets and the Future of OTT and Live News."

The conference wraps up Wednesday with a closing session from Netflix's manager of video engineering, Andy Schuler, who'll give us a look at the tech that made Black Mirror's "Bandersnatch" and other "choose your ending" shows possible with a presentation called "Interactive Storytelling: What Happens Next." The session will focus on the technical challenges involved in making interactive content stream seamlessly to viewers.

Once again, the content at Streaming Media East is divided into easy-to-identify tracks to make sure you find the panels and presentations that are of the most interest to you. Our Technical How-To track features sessions on establishing a multi-CDN strategy, identifying real-world playback options, per-title encoding technologies, and packaging strategies, from experts like Jan Ozer, Robert Reinhardt, and David Hassoun. Of special note is a case study from James Rawsthorne of the NOAA about low-latency streaming from the deep blue sea. (If you're looking for an even deeper technical dive, be sure to check out the Video Engineering Summit, appearing at Streaming Media East for the first time. It includes sessions on FFmpeg, CMAF, machine learning, AV1, VVC, and a look at "Multiple Codec Live Streaming at Twitch.")

The Business and Strategy track includes panels on building a viable OTT offer, connected TV advertising, enterprise and education video, and forging partnerships across streaming and broadband. Panelists include Roku's Youssef Ben Youssef, FreeWheel's Sarah Foss, Nielsen's Jason Bolles, and Adobe Ad Cloud TV's Daniel Hahn. The track also includes a fireside chat with Facebook (speaker TBA), as well as a session on "Hyper-Personalization and Viewer Experience Across Platforms and Devices" from Dailymotion VP of global strategic and programmatic partnerships Nola Solomon.

Once again, Streaming Media East will also include the OTT Leadership Summit, with speakers including Xumo's Stefan Van Engan, Tribune Media Company's Rob Dillon, Fandango's Greg Ferris, NBC New Digital's Joshua Kinberg, Pluto TV's Daniel Sanders, Netflix's Sujana Sooreddy, fuboTV's Geir Magnusson, Jr., and BritBox president Soumya Sriraman.

Last but not least, the Live Streaming Summit is back with sessions on live production, boosting your revenue streams, the future of video transport, and more. Be sure to check out the Wednesday presentation "How CBS Sports Digital Streams Live Events at Scale" from CBS Sports Digital senior director of engineering Taylor Busch.

Registration is open right up until the first day of the conference, and if you use discount code ESRBG, you'll get $100 off a full-conference registration fee or a free expo pass. (Code not valid on previously purchased passes.)

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles