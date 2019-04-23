How Bad Will Disney+ Be for Netflix? 23% Say They'll Leave

A new survey suggests that Netflix could be in real trouble when Disney+ launches and Disney stops licensing its premium content. According to a survey conducted by Geek.com, 23% of respondents said they would leave Netflix if all Disney movies and shows left the platform.

Breaking that down by age, the survey finds Disney content especially popular with the youngest and oldest demos. For 18- to 24-years-old, 28% said they would lose interest in Netflix without Disney. The next highest group were those 65-years-old and above, where 26% would lose interest. The numbers were lower (between 20% and 22%) for people 25- to 64-years-old.

Netflix could also be in trouble if it continues to raise its price. The survey found that 55% say $11.99 is the maximum they will pay for the service, while 24% say $14.99 is the most they'll pay. A small group of die-hards (11%) would pay any amount for Netflix.

Given that Disney content has already started leaving Netflix (and should all be gone by the end of 2020) and that Netflix will certainly raise it's price again at some point, it remains to be seen whether or not respondents will make good on their threats.

Geek.com surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults in February 2019 using Google Survey.

