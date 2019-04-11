Kaltura and Dativa Partner on Data-Driven Marketing Solution

Online video platform Kaltura is partnering with TV data consulting company Dativa to create an intelligence source that will bring the power of big data to companies of any size. Called a data lake, it blends TV viewing data from a variety of sources and lets marketers tap that knowledge to improve their campaigns.

Kaltura's Targeted TV solution, which serves video to over 40 million viewers each month, is the solution's initial dataset, but it also includes customer data from OSS/BSS, CRM, Appsflyer, and Google Analytics, as well as third-party data from Experian and Comscore. The solution puts all that data on the same playing field—unifying and normalizing it—so marketers can use AI tools to test marketing campaigns that will appeal to their targeted audiences. The end goal is creating more effective marketing campaigns. For example, a TV service provider could develop a campaign to turn AVOD viewers into paying subscribers, or determine the right price offering to appeal to different targeted audiences.

By serving each user or segment the most relevant and engaging experience possible, marketers can optimize user retention, grow monetization, and increase content consumption, says Shay David, president and general manager of media and telecom for Kaltura.

Kaltura believes its system will be a great improvement over relying on standard analytics or running A/B tests.

"This brings actionable insights to a whole new level," David says. "Customers will leverage our data lake and enjoy AI segmentation based on the largest cloud TV deployments worldwide. In addition, we are developing a unified and central dashboard that will process the data from a wide range of sources, and present the data and insights in a single, easy to use view."

The data lake solution is available to any customer of Kaltura's Cloud TV platform.

