Adobe Announces First-Party Ad Data Partnership With Roku

Adobe and Roku have formed a partnership that allows Adobe advertising and marketing customers to use their first-party data when running campaigns on Roku's platform. The partnership allows greater targeting to over-the-top (OTT) viewers, meaning Adobe's clients can direct their ads to only their most likely prospects, and purchase those ads programmatically.

The move helps Adobe customers reach viewers who might not be accessible with traditional linear TV advertising, and gives Roku an important new tool as it grows its subscription-based content offerings. It could even be a plus for viewers, as it will lead to more relevant advertising and should decrease the frequency that viewers see ads since frequency capping is built in.

Adobe broke the news at its Adobe Summit marketing conference, which begins today in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference attracted over 17,000 attendees this year, a record high.

First-party data is a company's own data of customers or likely prospects. It might include customers who added a product to an online shopping cart, but never completed the sale, for example. With this partnership, companies using Adobe Advertising Cloud, Adobe Audience Manager, or Adobe Analytics can target their first-party names on Roku's AVOD channels. Customer data is anonymized, so personal information isn't shared.

The partnership lets advertisers reach an OTT audience at scale, still a rarity in the streaming space, then measure the outcomes to improve results in future campaigns. Advertisers can manage ad frequency, so they don't burn out prospective customers through oversaturation.

"Adobe is very excited because Roku is closing in on 30 million active accounts, growing 40% year-over-year, so we're really excited about the big reach potential that Roku provides to our customers," says Justin Merickel, vice president of Adobe Advertising Cloud.

"Roku is very excited about partnering with Adobe because they're now able to provide first-party targeting in Roku premium OTT inventory to Adobe customers of Analytics and Audience Manager," he adds.

Photo: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen at Adobe Summit 2019

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles